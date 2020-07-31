General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,834 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,589 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 277.4% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 735,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,207,000 after buying an additional 540,528 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 346,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 98,709 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 62,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 36,645 shares during the period. 61.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $6.51 to $6.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.02.

GE opened at $6.26 on Friday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.36. The company has a market capitalization of $57.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $17.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

