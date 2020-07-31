Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) versus Catchmark Timber Trust (NASDAQ:CTT) Financial Review

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) and Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Dividends

Gaming and Leisure Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Catchmark Timber Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Gaming and Leisure Properties pays out 14.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Catchmark Timber Trust pays out -26.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Gaming and Leisure Properties has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Catchmark Timber Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Gaming and Leisure Properties and Catchmark Timber Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaming and Leisure Properties $1.15 billion 6.59 $390.88 million $3.44 10.28 Catchmark Timber Trust $106.71 million 4.57 -$93.32 million ($2.05) -4.88

Gaming and Leisure Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Catchmark Timber Trust. Catchmark Timber Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gaming and Leisure Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Gaming and Leisure Properties and Catchmark Timber Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaming and Leisure Properties 34.35% 18.91% 4.59% Catchmark Timber Trust -60.46% -37.69% -10.97%

Risk and Volatility

Gaming and Leisure Properties has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Catchmark Timber Trust has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.9% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.4% of Catchmark Timber Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Catchmark Timber Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Gaming and Leisure Properties and Catchmark Timber Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaming and Leisure Properties 0 0 8 0 3.00 Catchmark Timber Trust 0 1 2 0 2.67

Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus target price of $39.49, indicating a potential upside of 11.68%. Catchmark Timber Trust has a consensus target price of $10.67, indicating a potential upside of 6.67%. Given Gaming and Leisure Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Gaming and Leisure Properties is more favorable than Catchmark Timber Trust.

Summary

Gaming and Leisure Properties beats Catchmark Timber Trust on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties. GLPI expects to grow its portfolio by pursuing opportunities to acquire additional gaming facilities to lease to gaming operators. GLPI also intends to diversify its portfolio over time, including by acquiring properties outside the gaming industry to lease to third parties. GLPI elected to be taxed as a REIT for United States federal income tax purposes commencing with the 2014 taxable year and is the first gaming-focused REIT in North America.

Catchmark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

