Game.com (GTC) Market Cap Hits $10.01 Million

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 31st. One Game.com token can now be bought for $0.0131 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges including HADAX, Bibox, BitForex and Gate.io. During the last seven days, Game.com has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. Game.com has a market cap of $10.01 million and $677,717.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Game.com alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00039292 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $569.10 or 0.05102347 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002247 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00051891 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00030310 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00013307 BTC.

Game.com Profile

Game.com is a token. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 tokens. The official website for Game.com is game.com . Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert . Game.com’s official message board is medium.com/@Game.com

Game.com Token Trading

Game.com can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Gate.io, HADAX and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Game.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Game.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Game.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Game.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.