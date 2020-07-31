FY2021 EPS Estimates for ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ICICI Bank in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Sharma now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ICICI Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IBN. Bank of America raised ICICI Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut ICICI Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group cut ICICI Bank from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised ICICI Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ICICI Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of IBN opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. ICICI Bank has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.75. The stock has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.20.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, May 9th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 11.2% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in ICICI Bank by 4.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in ICICI Bank by 16.0% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ICICI Bank by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 213,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in ICICI Bank by 12.2% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. 17.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

