FY2020 EPS Estimates for INDIVIOR PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Boosted by Analyst

INDIVIOR PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INVVY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for INDIVIOR PLC/S in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sephton now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.30). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for INDIVIOR PLC/S’s FY2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of INDIVIOR PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised INDIVIOR PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised INDIVIOR PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised INDIVIOR PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INVVY opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.26. INDIVIOR PLC/S has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 0.38.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, alcohol use disorder, opiate overdose, and schizophrenia. It markets and promotes SUBLOCADE injection for subcutaneous use; and SUBOXONE sublingual film, SUBOXONE sublingual tablet, and SUBUTEX sublingual tablet, as well as sells legacy analgesic products that include Temgesic, Burpex, and Buprenex.

