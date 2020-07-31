FY2020 EPS Estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Increased by Analyst

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report released on Monday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.53. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FITB. BidaskClub lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $19.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.07. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.99%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 188.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

