FY2020 EPS Estimates for APHRIA INC-TS (TSE:APH) Reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald

APHRIA INC-TS (TSE:APH) – Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for APHRIA INC-TS in a report issued on Monday, July 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Zuanic now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.06.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of APHRIA INC-TS in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

