FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Issued By Cormark

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) – Investment analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a report released on Monday, July 27th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.17.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AUY. TD Securities upped their price target on Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on Yamana Gold from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Yamana Gold from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Yamana Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.65.

Shares of NYSE:AUY opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.49. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $6.88.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 18.62%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.0175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Yamana Gold by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Yamana Gold by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

