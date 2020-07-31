FY2020 Earnings Estimate for CoreSite Realty Corp Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:COR)

CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of CoreSite Realty in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $5.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.12.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $150.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.87 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 32.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share.

COR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on CoreSite Realty from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.56.

COR opened at $128.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.21. CoreSite Realty has a 1-year low of $90.07 and a 1-year high of $130.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.66, for a total value of $90,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,703,839.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John David Thompson sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $40,239.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,968.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,629,128 shares of company stock valued at $560,616,895 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 95.69%.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

