Fundamentun LLC Purchases 4,808 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Fundamentun LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.1% of Fundamentun LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $15,200,947.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 404,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $45,736,729.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at $439,721.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,570,603 shares of company stock valued at $179,504,390. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

NYSE PG opened at $131.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.13 and a 200-day moving average of $119.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $317.65 billion, a PE ratio of 74.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $132.03.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

