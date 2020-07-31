Fundamentun LLC Has $2.61 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Fundamentun LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 41.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,367 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,923 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.1% of Fundamentun LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $109,968,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Verizon Communications by 17.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,892,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213,722 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1,504.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,444,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $238,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167,470 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 34.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,146,312 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $797,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886,881 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Verizon Communications by 249.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,175,563 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $278,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several research firms have commented on VZ. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $57.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.65 and its 200 day moving average is $56.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $237.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.45. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.