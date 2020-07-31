Fuller, Smith & Turner plc (LON:FSTA) Insider Simon Emeny Buys 6,000 Shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner plc (LON:FSTA) insider Simon Emeny bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 582 ($7.16) per share, with a total value of £34,920 ($42,973.17).

Shares of FSTA opened at GBX 582 ($7.16) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 712.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 771.47. Fuller, Smith & Turner plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7.32 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,250 ($15.38). The stock has a market cap of $188.22 million and a PE ratio of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 21.41 ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 36.90 ($0.45) by GBX (15.49) (($0.19)). Equities research analysts predict that Fuller, Smith & Turner plc will post 6267.6473446 EPS for the current year.

FSTA has been the subject of several research reports. Liberum Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 820 ($10.09) to GBX 700 ($8.61) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Peel Hunt raised Fuller, Smith & Turner to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 750 ($9.23) to GBX 700 ($8.61) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a research report on Friday, July 3rd.

About Fuller, Smith & Turner

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

