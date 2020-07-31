Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Shares Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Universal Trust were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Franklin Universal Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 47.0% in the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 24,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 7,681 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 17.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Universal Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Universal Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FT opened at $6.92 on Friday. Franklin Universal Trust has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $8.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%.

Franklin Universal Trust Profile

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

