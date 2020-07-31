Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in FOX by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 161,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 45,016 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in FOX by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,464,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,617,000 after buying an additional 54,424 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FOX by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in FOX by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 166,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 7,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its position in FOX by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,100,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,519,000 after buying an additional 115,170 shares in the last quarter. 56.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOXA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cfra dropped their price target on FOX from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Societe Generale upgraded FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on FOX in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $25.82 on Friday. Fox Corp has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.16.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. FOX had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fox Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

