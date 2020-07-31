Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $68.72, but opened at $71.03. Fortive shares last traded at $73.60, with a volume of 3,780,376 shares trading hands.

The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FTV. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.38.

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.46 per share, with a total value of $1,089,200.00. Also, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 34,947 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $2,132,815.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,526 shares in the company, valued at $4,792,441.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 80,081 shares of company stock worth $5,004,454 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 78.6% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Fortive in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Fortive by 50.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.97.

Fortive Company Profile (NYSE:FTV)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

