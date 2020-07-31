Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585,122 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 47,309 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.36% of Fortinet worth $80,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 260.9% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 545.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTNT opened at $136.75 on Friday. Fortinet Inc has a one year low of $70.20 and a one year high of $151.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 63.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.73.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. Fortinet had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $576.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $299,461.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,168,500 shares in the company, valued at $651,578,655. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $101,381.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,894 shares in the company, valued at $274,308.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,728 shares of company stock worth $5,900,055 over the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen cut their price objective on Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.81.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

