Floor & Decor Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 1,813 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,339% compared to the typical daily volume of 126 put options.

Shares of FND opened at $69.99 on Friday. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $24.36 and a 52-week high of $71.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 58.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, major shareholder Fs Equity Partners Vi, L.P. sold 1,623,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $68,493,638.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 3,376,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $142,506,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,219,399 shares of company stock worth $319,949,005. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,789,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,424,000 after acquiring an additional 95,320 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 73,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 438.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 137,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Floor & Decor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.68.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

