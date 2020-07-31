Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) PT Raised to $70.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FND. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered Floor & Decor from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Floor & Decor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.95.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $69.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.61 and a 200-day moving average of $48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $24.36 and a 1 year high of $71.72.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 3,376,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $142,506,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Axelrod sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,219,399 shares of company stock worth $319,949,005 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FND. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Floor & Decor by 5,279.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,656,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,391 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 240.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,368,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,517,000 after purchasing an additional 966,169 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,134,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,678,000 after purchasing an additional 959,300 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,635,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 216.3% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 823,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,419,000 after buying an additional 562,988 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

