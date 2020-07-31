Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at UBS Group from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.95.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $69.99 on Friday. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $24.36 and a 12 month high of $71.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.39%. Analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, President Lisa Laube sold 1,238 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $66,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 125,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Fs Equity Partners Vi, L.P. sold 1,623,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $68,493,638.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,219,399 shares of company stock worth $319,949,005. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FND. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 400.0% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the second quarter worth $48,000.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

