First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:LDSF) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:LDSF) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,316 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 1.46% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 382,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 190.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 41.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LDSF stock opened at $20.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.34 and its 200-day moving average is $20.25. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 52 week low of $17.87 and a 52 week high of $21.73.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.