First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target Raised to C$33.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

TSE FN opened at C$35.04 on Tuesday. First National Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$18.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,645.71, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a current ratio of 9.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.16.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$274.65 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that First National Financial will post 3.2399998 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. This is a positive change from First National Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.11%.

In related news, insider First National Securities Corporation sold 3,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.73, for a total transaction of C$100,011.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,059,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$447,705,853.80. Also, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 3,692 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$27.10 per share, with a total value of C$100,053.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,307,319 shares in the company, valued at C$198,028,344.90. Insiders bought a total of 30,793 shares of company stock valued at $900,346 in the last three months.

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. It offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

