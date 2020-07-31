First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Trading 6.1% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)’s share price rose 6.1% on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $17.87 and last traded at $17.84, approximately 180,912 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 176,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.82.

The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.21. First Busey had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $98.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.26 million.

Get First Busey alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.93%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BUSE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Busey from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub cut First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Stephens upgraded shares of First Busey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of First Busey from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. First Busey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.69 per share, with a total value of $91,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,658.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 4,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $60,871.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,176. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in First Busey by 28.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in First Busey in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in First Busey by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in First Busey in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in First Busey during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. 45.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.60. The firm has a market cap of $943.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.14.

About First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.