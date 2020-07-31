Finning International (TSE:FTT) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Finning International (TSE:FTT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$26.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$20.00.

FTT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Finning International from C$21.50 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. CIBC cut their price objective on Finning International from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Finning International from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Finning International from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Finning International from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$23.85.

Shares of TSE FTT opened at C$19.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.88. Finning International has a twelve month low of C$10.59 and a twelve month high of C$25.85.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.66 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Finning International will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Pedro Antonio Damjanic Yutronic bought 2,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$19.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,436.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$307,229.55.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

