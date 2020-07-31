Financial Review: Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) vs. Accenture (NASDAQ:ACN)

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) and Accenture (NYSE:ACN) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Qiwi and Accenture, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qiwi 0 1 2 0 2.67 Accenture 1 7 17 0 2.64

Qiwi currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.13%. Accenture has a consensus price target of $220.35, indicating a potential downside of 1.62%. Given Qiwi’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Qiwi is more favorable than Accenture.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.7% of Qiwi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.6% of Accenture shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Accenture shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Qiwi has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accenture has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Qiwi pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Accenture pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Qiwi pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Accenture pays out 43.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Accenture has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Qiwi is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Qiwi and Accenture’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qiwi 12.39% 24.62% 9.23% Accenture 11.11% 31.51% 15.06%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Qiwi and Accenture’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qiwi $635.40 million 1.83 $74.90 million $1.73 11.04 Accenture $43.22 billion 3.30 $4.78 billion $7.36 30.43

Accenture has higher revenue and earnings than Qiwi. Qiwi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Accenture, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Accenture beats Qiwi on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software. It also provides Qiwi Wallet, which is an online and mobile payment processing, and money transfer system that allows customers to pay for the products and services of merchants, as well as perform peer-to-peer money transfers through a virtual wallet; and Visa-branded prepaid cards. In addition, the company offers payment-by installments card systems under the SOVEST brand name; and value added services. Qiwi plc was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Nicosia, Cyprus.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies. The company's Financial Services segment offers services that address profitability pressures, industry consolidation, regulatory changes, and the need to continually adapt to new digital technologies for banking, capital markets, and insurance industries. Its Health & Public Service segment provides research-based insights and offerings, including consulting services and digital solutions to help clients deliver social, economic, and health outcomes for healthcare payers and providers, as well as government departments and agencies, public service organizations, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations. The company's Products segment helps clients enhance their performance in distribution, sales, and marketing; in research and development, and manufacturing; and in business functions, such as finance, human resources, procurement, and supply chain. This segment serves clients in consumer goods, retail, and travel services industries; automotive, freight and logistics, industrial and electrical equipment, consumer durable and heavy equipment, and construction and infrastructure management companies; and pharmaceutical, medical technology, and biotechnology companies. Its Resources segment enables clients in chemicals, energy, forest products, metals and mining, and utilities and related industries to develop and implement strategies, improve operations, manage complex change initiatives, and integrate digital technologies. Accenture plc has a strategic alliance with Quantexa and nCino, Inc. Accenture plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

