Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Research Coverage Started at Sidoti

Research analysts at Sidoti began coverage on shares of Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock.

FISI has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub cut Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Financial Institutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Financial Institutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ FISI opened at $15.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $229.72 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.05. Financial Institutions has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $33.28.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.40. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 18.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Financial Institutions will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Samuel J. Burruano, Jr. purchased 1,500 shares of Financial Institutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.56 per share, with a total value of $29,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,198.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew W. Dorn, Jr. purchased 2,558 shares of Financial Institutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.57 per share, with a total value of $47,502.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 10,058 shares of company stock valued at $185,142. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in Financial Institutions by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Financial Institutions by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Financial Institutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Financial Institutions by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 44,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in Financial Institutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,352,000. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

