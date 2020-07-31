Financial Contrast: Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B (NASDAQ:LSXMB) and Telefonica Brasil (NASDAQ:VIV)

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B (NASDAQ:LSXMB) and Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B and Telefonica Brasil’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B $7.79 billion 1.42 N/A N/A N/A Telefonica Brasil $10.98 billion 1.53 $1.27 billion $0.69 14.39

Telefonica Brasil has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B and Telefonica Brasil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B N/A N/A N/A Telefonica Brasil 10.92% 6.76% 4.31%

Risk and Volatility

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telefonica Brasil has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of Telefonica Brasil shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B and Telefonica Brasil, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B 0 0 0 0 N/A Telefonica Brasil 0 1 5 0 2.83

Telefonica Brasil has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.78%. Given Telefonica Brasil’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Telefonica Brasil is more favorable than Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B.

Summary

Telefonica Brasil beats Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc., transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online. In addition, it offers connected vehicle services; and Travel Link, a suite of data services that include graphical weather, fuel prices, sports schedules and scores, and movie listings. Further, the company engages in the direct sale of satellite radios and accessories. It distributes its satellite radios through automakers, as well as through its retailers and Website; and provides satellite radio services to customers of rental car companies. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 34 million subscribers. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

About Telefonica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil S.A. provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services. The company also offers data services, including broadband and mobile data services. In addition, it provides pay TV services through direct to home satellite technology, IPTV, and cable, as well as pay-per-view and video on demand services; network services, such as rental of facilities; other services comprising Internet access, private network connectivity, computer equipment leasing, extended, caller identification, voice mail, cellular blocker, and others; wholesale services, including interconnection services to users of other network providers; and digital services, such as entertainment, cloud, and financial services. Further, the company offers multimedia communication services, which include audio, data, voice and other sounds, images, texts, and other information, as well as sells devices, such as smartphones, broadband USB modems, and other devices. Additionally, it provides telecommunications solutions and IT support to various industries, such as retail, manufacturing, services, financial institutions, government, etc. Telefônica Brasil S.A. markets and sells its solutions through own stores, dealers, retail and distribution channels, door-to-door sales, and telesales. The company was formerly known as Telecomunicações de São Paulo S.A. – TELESP and changed its name to Telefônica Brasil S.A. in October 2011. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. Telefônica Brasil S.A. is a subsidiary of SP Telecomunicações Participações Ltda.

