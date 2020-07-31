Financial Comparison: Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) and RBB Bancorp (NYSE:RBB)

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) and RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.8% of Bank of Hawaii shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.7% of RBB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Bank of Hawaii shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of RBB Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Bank of Hawaii pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. RBB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Bank of Hawaii pays out 48.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RBB Bancorp pays out 12.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of Hawaii has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and RBB Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Bank of Hawaii is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Bank of Hawaii has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RBB Bancorp has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Hawaii and RBB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Hawaii 23.91% 13.98% 0.99% RBB Bancorp 21.00% 8.10% 1.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bank of Hawaii and RBB Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Hawaii 1 1 1 0 2.00 RBB Bancorp 0 3 0 0 2.00

Bank of Hawaii currently has a consensus price target of $76.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.59%. RBB Bancorp has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.42%. Given Bank of Hawaii’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bank of Hawaii is more favorable than RBB Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bank of Hawaii and RBB Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Hawaii $770.73 million 2.95 $225.91 million $5.56 10.23 RBB Bancorp $160.04 million 1.63 $39.21 million $1.95 6.70

Bank of Hawaii has higher revenue and earnings than RBB Bancorp. RBB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of Hawaii, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bank of Hawaii beats RBB Bancorp on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; loan and lease products, including residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; and retail insurance products. This segment provides its products and services through 69 branch locations and 382 ATMs in Hawaii and the Pacific Islands, as well as through a customer service center, and online and mobile banking. The Commercial Banking segment's product lines comprise corporate banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial lease financing, auto dealer financing, and deposit products. It offers commercial lending and deposit products to middle-market and large companies, and government entities; and commercial real estate mortgages to investors, developers, and builders. This segment also provides international banking and merchant services. The Investment Services and Private Banking segment offers private and international client banking, trust, investment management, and institutional investment advisory services for individuals and families, high-net-worth individuals, corporations, government entities, and foundations. This segment also provides brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products. The Treasury and Other segment offers corporate asset and liability management services, such as interest rate risk management and foreign exchange services. Bank of Hawaii Corporation was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans. In addition, it provides international letters of credit, SWIFT, export advisory, trade finance discount, and foreign exchange services; and trust, remote deposit, e-banking, and mobile banking services, as well as operates a loan production office in California. The company primarily offers its products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. As of March 26, 2019, it operated 10 branches in Los Angeles County; 2 branches in Ventura County; 1 branch in Irvine, California; 1 branch in Las Vegas, Nevada; and 9 branches and 2 loan offices in Brooklyn, Queens, and Manhattan in New York. RBB Bancorp was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

