FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.14 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of FB Financial in a research report issued on Monday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.31. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FB Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

FBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on FB Financial from $41.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on FB Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FB Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

NYSE:FBK opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $811.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.43. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.37.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.26. FB Financial had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $136.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.87 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 33,763 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in FB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in FB Financial by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in FB Financial by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after buying an additional 7,673 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman James W. Ayers purchased 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $135,345.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 13,587,910 shares in the company, valued at $350,296,319.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James W. Ayers purchased 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.42 per share, with a total value of $310,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 13,563,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,540,665.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 39,547 shares of company stock valued at $926,960 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

