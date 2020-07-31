Fayerweather Charles Sells 209 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Fayerweather Charles cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 3.8% of Fayerweather Charles’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Fayerweather Charles’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Fundamentun LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 43.7% during the first quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Motco boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.4% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 41.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $6,181,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.63.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $3,464,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $15,200,947.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,570,603 shares of company stock worth $179,504,390. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $131.42 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $132.03. The stock has a market cap of $317.65 billion, a PE ratio of 74.25, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.11.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.