Fayerweather Charles Buys 8 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fayerweather Charles raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 3.5% of Fayerweather Charles’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Fayerweather Charles’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,769,000. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9,648.1% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 500,349 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,211,807,000 after acquiring an additional 483,219 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 866,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,006,266,000 after acquiring an additional 265,700 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 466.5% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 313,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $363,898,000 after acquiring an additional 257,894 shares during the period. 34.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BofA Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 price target (up from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,652.40.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,538.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,472.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,375.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1,039.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,587.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $1.92. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.