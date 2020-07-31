Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Receives Buy Rating from National Bank Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (OTCMKTS:FRFHF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $525.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 65.63% from the stock’s previous close.

FRFHF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC lowered shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $585.00.

Shares of FRFHF opened at $316.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares has a twelve month low of $223.52 and a twelve month high of $481.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $308.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.60 and a beta of 0.68.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($47.38) earnings per share for the quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company also underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance; develops, produces, markets, and distributes television programs; and franchises, owns, and operates dining restaurants and holiday resorts.

