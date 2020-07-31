Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Hits New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $438.41 and last traded at $435.40, with a volume of 4624 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $416.30.

The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $313.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.30 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 91.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $362.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $340.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.00.

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 500 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $192,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,090,618.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director A George Battle sold 5,625 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.46, for a total transaction of $2,055,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,709 shares of company stock valued at $10,623,075 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 44.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 44.9% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,514.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $416.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 56.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

