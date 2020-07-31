Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Raised to $285.00 at Barclays

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday. Nomura upped their target price on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Facebook from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.26.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ FB opened at $234.50 on Friday. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $250.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $235.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.51. The firm has a market cap of $664.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,103 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total value of $2,950,926.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.43, for a total transaction of $40,241.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 406 shares in the company, valued at $84,216.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,591 shares of company stock valued at $14,894,825. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Facebook during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1,019.2% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.