Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Raised to $285.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Facebook from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.26.

Facebook stock opened at $234.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $250.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.51. The stock has a market cap of $664.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.76, for a total value of $45,543.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,269.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,591 shares of company stock worth $14,894,825. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FB. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 19.3% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 14,976 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 766,170 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $173,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 6.6% in the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 44,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

