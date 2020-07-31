Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Reduced by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,008 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,920,894,000 after buying an additional 1,132,053 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 14.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,604,068,000 after buying an additional 6,394,036 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,812,327 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,794,733,000 after buying an additional 723,655 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Facebook by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,748,552 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,627,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,202 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Facebook by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,712,332 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,121,217,000 after buying an additional 1,205,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.43, for a total transaction of $40,241.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,216.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,591 shares of company stock valued at $14,894,825. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB stock opened at $234.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $664.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.32 and its 200 day moving average is $207.51. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $250.15.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Facebook from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.63.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

