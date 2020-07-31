Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Holdings Decreased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,594 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 57,896 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Exelon were worth $8,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXC. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 386.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 705 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management grew its stake in Exelon by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 800 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Exelon from $59.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Mizuho lowered Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

EXC opened at $38.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.13.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.04%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

