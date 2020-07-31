Exagen (NYSE:XGN) Stock Price Up 8.7% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Exagen Inc. (NYSE:XGN)’s stock price rose 8.7% during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $13.19 and last traded at $12.75, approximately 103,259 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 50,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.73.

The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $8.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Exagen in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Exagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XGN. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Exagen by 97.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 692,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,037,000 after purchasing an additional 341,006 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Exagen during the first quarter worth $3,820,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exagen during the fourth quarter worth $1,382,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Exagen by 33.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 41,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Exagen by 123.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 28,404 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average of $15.71.

About Exagen (NYSE:XGN)

Exagen Inc operates as a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops and markets products for the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients affected by autoimmune rheumatic diseases (ARDs). Its lead product includes Avise SLE+CT, a proprietary diagnostic test that provides an enhanced solution for patients with a range of ARDs, such as systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), rheumatoid arthritis (RA), Sjögren's syndrome, and scleroderma, as well as other disorders, including fibromyalgia.

