Exagen (NYSE:XGN) Stock Price Up 8.7% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Exagen Inc. (NYSE:XGN)’s stock price rose 8.7% during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $13.19 and last traded at $12.75, approximately 103,259 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 50,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.73.
The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $8.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 million.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on XGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Exagen in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Exagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average of $15.71.
About Exagen (NYSE:XGN)
Exagen Inc operates as a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops and markets products for the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients affected by autoimmune rheumatic diseases (ARDs). Its lead product includes Avise SLE+CT, a proprietary diagnostic test that provides an enhanced solution for patients with a range of ARDs, such as systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), rheumatoid arthritis (RA), Sjögren's syndrome, and scleroderma, as well as other disorders, including fibromyalgia.
