Exagen Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.48) Per Share (NYSE:XGN)

Exagen Inc. (NYSE:XGN) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Exagen in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 28th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.54). William Blair also issued estimates for Exagen’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.

Get Exagen alerts:

Exagen (NYSE:XGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 million.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on XGN. Zacks Investment Research cut Exagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Exagen in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE XGN opened at $12.75 on Friday. Exagen has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $29.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.71.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XGN. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Exagen by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 692,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,037,000 after purchasing an additional 341,006 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exagen during the 1st quarter valued at $3,820,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exagen during the 4th quarter valued at $1,382,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Exagen by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 41,057 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Exagen by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 28,404 shares during the period.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc operates as a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops and markets products for the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients affected by autoimmune rheumatic diseases (ARDs). Its lead product includes Avise SLE+CT, a proprietary diagnostic test that provides an enhanced solution for patients with a range of ARDs, such as systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), rheumatoid arthritis (RA), Sjögren's syndrome, and scleroderma, as well as other disorders, including fibromyalgia.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.