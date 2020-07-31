EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Benchmark

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered EXACT Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on EXACT Sciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, EXACT Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.80.

Shares of EXAS opened at $97.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.51 and a beta of 1.89. EXACT Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $123.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 6.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.42 and a 200 day moving average of $81.98.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.47 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. EXACT Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that EXACT Sciences will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EXACT Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 8,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $835,942.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,649,638.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total value of $111,895.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,519.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in EXACT Sciences by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 18.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 0.7% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 21,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 0.6% in the second quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 28,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in EXACT Sciences by 40.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

About EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

