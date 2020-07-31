Euronet Worldwide’s (EEFT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $115.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.60.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $97.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Euronet Worldwide has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $167.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $527.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.81 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.