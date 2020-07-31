Ether-1 (ETHO) Price Hits $0.0025 on Exchanges

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. Ether-1 has a total market capitalization of $120,796.19 and approximately $15,331.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ether-1 has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. One Ether-1 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

United Bull Traders (UNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TOKOK (TOK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Lukki Operating Token (LOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bitscoin (BTCX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00033627 BTC.

Benscoin (BSC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00204520 BTC.

Ether-1 Profile

Ether-1 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 47,465,589 coins. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. The official website for Ether-1 is ether1.org.

Buying and Selling Ether-1

Ether-1 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether-1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether-1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

