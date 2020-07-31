Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Verizon Communications Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Verizon Communications in a report issued on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the cell phone carrier will post earnings per share of $4.82 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.81. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.09 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VZ. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $57.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.52. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 243,293 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,413,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors raised its position in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 172,778 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 9.4% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 26,081 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.1% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 12,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.1% during the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

