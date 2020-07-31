Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Unity Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Unity Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst D. Bishop forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Unity Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 25.79%. The business had revenue of $18.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.60 million.

UNTY has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Unity Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of UNTY stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.62. The stock has a market cap of $147.69 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.31. Unity Bancorp has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $24.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNTY. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Unity Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Unity Bancorp by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 5.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Unity Bancorp news, Chairman David D. Dallas purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $73,250.00. Also, Director Robert H. Dallas II acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $36,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 10,000 shares of company stock worth $144,850 over the last ninety days. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

