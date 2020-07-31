Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Columbia Banking System Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:COLB)

Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Columbia Banking System in a report released on Monday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s FY2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on COLB. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub cut Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Banking System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $29.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Columbia Banking System has a 52 week low of $19.11 and a 52 week high of $41.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.86 and its 200 day moving average is $29.67.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.27. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $159.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 25,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 82,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 49.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 84.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tom Hulbert purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $87,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 54,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,737.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 5,587 shares of company stock worth $127,004 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 4th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

