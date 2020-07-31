Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Altra Industrial Motion Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) – Oppenheimer raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 26th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.22 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.85. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.26. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $400.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

Shares of AIMC opened at $36.02 on Wednesday. Altra Industrial Motion has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $38.43. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -73.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.58 and a 200-day moving average of $28.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 18.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the first quarter worth about $105,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 19.6% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 13.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $253,384.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.59%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.