Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Passage Bio’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:ZNTL) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Passage Bio in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 27th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.24) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.00). SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Passage Bio’s FY2023 earnings at ($3.32) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.03) EPS.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ZNTL. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Passage Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Passage Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

Shares of ZNTL stock opened at $35.06 on Wednesday. Passage Bio has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $59.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.65.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($2.18).

Passage Bio Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, LLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.