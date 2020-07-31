Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Park National Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Park National in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.56. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Park National’s FY2020 earnings at $6.02 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

NYSEAMERICAN PRK opened at $88.00 on Friday. Park National has a 52-week low of $64.53 and a 52-week high of $105.52.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $112.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.16 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Park National by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Park National by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Park National by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Park National by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Park National by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

