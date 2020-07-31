Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst D. Bishop forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LBAI. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $521.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.02. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.35.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $56.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.53 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 21.99%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

In related news, Director Robert E. Mccracken acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $36,015.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 10,010 shares of company stock valued at $105,511 in the last quarter. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 324.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 165,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.