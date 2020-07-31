Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Eagle Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Eagle Bancorp in a report issued on Sunday, July 26th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $93.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.38 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 27.62%.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EGBN. BidaskClub lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $30.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.88. The firm has a market cap of $972.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. Eagle Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $49.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGBN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,027,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,492,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 482,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,451,000 after acquiring an additional 70,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,240,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,473,000 after acquiring an additional 66,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 390,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,986,000 after acquiring an additional 41,653 shares during the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lindsey S. Rheaume sold 2,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $72,245.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,634 shares in the company, valued at $484,966.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

