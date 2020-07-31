Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 11.4% in the first quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,337,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Equinix by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,451,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Equinix by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Equinix by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Equinix from $688.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Equinix from $795.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $835.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Equinix from $704.00 to $782.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Equinix from $790.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $765.16.

EQIX stock opened at $777.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $712.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $652.94. Equinix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $477.87 and a fifty-two week high of $787.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($3.88). Equinix had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 46.65%.

In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.18, for a total value of $662,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,884.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $681.10, for a total value of $762,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,506 shares in the company, valued at $12,604,436.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,041 shares of company stock valued at $3,437,707 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

